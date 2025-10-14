Indigenous Communities Support Pipelines, Why No One Talks About That

Many Indigenous communities support pipelines and resource projects—but their voices are often drowned out by noisy activists and media narratives. Engineer and policy expert John Desjarlais, who works closely with First Nations, explains what Indigenous communities actually want and why their perspectives are ignored. Projects like Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG show Indigenous leadership and co-governance in action. Natural resources are foundational for Canada—and his vision might surprise you. (45 minutes)