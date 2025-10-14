Revoking The Charitable Status For The Advancement Of Religion: A Critical Assessment

This paper examines the 2025 Standing Committee on Finance’s report, which recommends amending the Income Tax Act to provide a definition of a charity that would remove the status of “advancement of religion” as a charitable purpose.This proposal, driven by the BC Humanist Association, threatens significant financial repercussions for religious organizations, particularly Christian churches, and service agencies, including loss of tax exemptions, inability to issue tax-deductible receipts, and a potential revocation tax on assets. The paper traces the historical roots of charitable status to English common law and highlights the rise of secularism, fiscal pressures, and ideological conflicts over issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights as key drivers of the proposed changes. It defends keeping charitable status, citing the substantial contributions of religious organizations, estimated at $16.5 billion annually to Canada, and their role in preserving cultural values and Charter-protected religious freedoms. Unfortunately, Canadian churches have not mounted a defence of their charitable status. Consequently, this paper urges churches to respond proactively through education, advocacy, and reasserting their prophetic mission to remain relevant.

Pierre Gilbert, PhD, is an associate professor emeritus at Canadian Mennonite University and a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.