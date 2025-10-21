Lindsay Shepherd To Lead Frontier Centre’s Communications And Engagement

Lindsay Shepherd’s new role at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy could shake up how freedom and markets are talked about in Canada

WINNIPEG — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Shepherd as its new director of communications and engagement.

Shepherd is a writer, commentator and advocate for free expression in Canada, widely recognized for her work on civil liberties and campus speech issues. She is the author of Diversity and Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis and the children’s book A Day with Sir John A.

Her career spans independent journalism, policy research and political communications. Shepherd has held senior communications roles with the Conservative Party of British Columbia and has worked as an investigative journalist, columnist and events director with True North (now Juno News). She has also contributed research and commentary for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, among others.

In addition to her professional work, Shepherd was the founder of the Laurier Society for Open Inquiry. She has been recognized with the Outstanding Student Award from the Heterodox Academy and the Harry Weldon Canadian Values Award from the Peace, Order and Good Government think tank.

Shepherd holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication and political science from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Arts in cultural analysis and social theory from Wilfrid Laurier University. She currently serves as the 2025–26 president of Civitas Canada.

“Lindsay brings a unique combination of communications expertise, policy experience and a principled commitment to free expression,” said David Leis, president and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “Her leadership will strengthen our ability to connect research with the public, the media and decision-makers across the country.”

At the Frontier Centre, Shepherd will oversee outreach and strategic communications to advance the centre’s mission of promoting sound public policy grounded in individual freedom and market principles.

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on economic, social and public policy issues. Since 1999, it has published studies, commentaries and events promoting ideas for a freer and more prosperous society.