A National Service Program

Senior Fellow Michel Maisonneuve proposes national service for all Canadians under 30, lasting one year across various sectors, similar to successful models in some European countries.
Published on October 23, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Senior Fellow Michel Maisonneuve proposes national service for all Canadians under 30, lasting one year across various sectors, similar to successful models in some European countries.

Do you believe such a program would help strengthen Canada’s national identity?
Click below to view the last poll question results:

A Decaying Democracy?

Oct 17, 2025

With executive power growing unchecked, Parliament sidelined, and a media reliant on government funding, some warn Canada's democratic institutions are in serious decline.

Criminal Justice?

Oct 9, 2025

With violent crime rising across Canada, many question whether prosecuting convoy leaders for mischief was a misallocation of justice system resources.

Banking Neutrality

Oct 2, 2025

  In the U.S., banks are explicitly prohibited from cutting off financial services based on a customer's political views. Canada does not have this safeguard.