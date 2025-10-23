Jay Goldberg joins the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

Political scientist and columnist Jay Goldberg brings his expertise in fiscal and trade policy to the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

October 23, 2025

WINNIPEG — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Goldberg, Ph.D., as a fellow.

Goldberg is a political scientist, part-time professor, policy analyst and columnist with extensive experience in Canadian politics and public policy. He is a syndicated columnist with the Toronto Sun and Winnipeg Sun and also writes for Loonie Politics, Troy Media, the Niagara Independent and the Hamilton Independent. His work has addressed fiscal, trade and energy policy as well as consumer advocacy.

He is the Canadian Affairs Manager with the Consumer Choice Center, where he leads consumer policy advocacy and serves as the organization’s main Canadian spokesperson. He previously served as Ontario Director and Interim Atlantic Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, where he gave more than 1,000 media interviews, published over 250 op-eds and testified before legislative committees in multiple provinces.

Goldberg is also managing editor of the Niagara Independent and Hamilton Independent, overseeing editorial direction and contributing regular opinion and news columns. He was formerly a policy fellow at the Munk School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, where his research focused on elections, political behaviour and fiscal policy. His academic work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals including the Canadian Journal of Political Science and Legislative Studies Quarterly.

In addition to his research and policy work, Goldberg has taught political science as a part-time professor. During his academic career, he received more than 25 scholarships and awards at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Toronto, a Master of Arts in political science from the University of British Columbia and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Toronto.

“Jay Goldberg’s background as both a scholar and commentator, combined with his leadership in public advocacy, makes him an ideal addition to our team,” said David Leis, president and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “His voice will strengthen our work on fiscal policy, energy and consumer choice, and will help Frontier advance its message in Ontario.”

As a fellow, Goldberg will contribute commentary, research and analysis on Canadian fiscal, trade and energy policy issues.

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on economic, social and public policy issues. Since 1999, it has published studies, commentaries and events promoting ideas for a freer and more prosperous society.