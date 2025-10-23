NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Why Canada’s Economy Is Failing You and How to Rebuild Wealth

Our economy is stagnating, growth has flatlined, and jobs are going south. Export Development Canada just reported a dismal 0.9% increase, well below global averages, while the U.S. surges ahead at 2%. So what went wrong?
Published on October 23, 2025
Catherine Swift | David Leis | Rob Anderson | Ron Koslowsky
Economy | Podcast

 

 

Our economy is stagnating, growth has flatlined, and jobs are going south. Export Development Canada just reported a dismal 0.9% increase, well below global averages, while the U.S. surges ahead at 2%. So what went wrong? Are we driving away business, jobs, and prosperity? And what actions do we need to take to turn our economy around? Join David Leis live with Catherine Swift, Ron Koslowsky, and Rob Anderson as they expose the policies holding Canada back, and how we can rebuild a nation that’s open for business again.

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Steel Subsidies Are The New Money Pit Burying Taxpayers

Steel Subsidies Are The New Money Pit Burying Taxpayers

Oct 22, 2025

The federal and Ontario governments’ $500 million loan to Algoma Steel exemplifies costly corporate welfare, with taxpayers bearing risks that private investors avoid, continuing a decades-long pattern of subsidies that distorts markets and burdens Canadians.

Manitoba Jobs Rules Break Kinew’s Promise Of Free Competition

Manitoba Jobs Rules Break Kinew’s Promise Of Free Competition

Oct 18, 2025

After pledging to open Canada’s economy, Manitoba’s government now limits who can build within its borders. Its “jobs agreement” rewards insiders, shuts out independents, and proves that tearing down walls is easier said than done.