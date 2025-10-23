Why Canada’s Economy Is Failing You and How to Rebuild Wealth

Our economy is stagnating, growth has flatlined, and jobs are going south. Export Development Canada just reported a dismal 0.9% increase, well below global averages, while the U.S. surges ahead at 2%. So what went wrong? Are we driving away business, jobs, and prosperity? And what actions do we need to take to turn our economy around? Join David Leis live with Catherine Swift, Ron Koslowsky, and Rob Anderson as they expose the policies holding Canada back, and how we can rebuild a nation that’s open for business again.