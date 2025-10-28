Frontier Centre for Public Policy welcomes Dr. Joseph Fournier as senior fellow.

WINNIPEG — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph Fournier as a senior fellow. Dr. Fournier is an accomplished executive and senior scientist with more than 15 years of experience in the oil sands, power generation, environmental science and agricultural industries in Canada and the United States.

Throughout his career, Dr. Fournier has held leadership roles in numerous technology development projects, including capital projects valued at over $100 million each. His formal graduate training was in chemical physics, with a specialization in solid-state electrochemistry related to hydrogen fuel cells and battery technologies. He also holds undergraduate degrees in physics and environmental chemistry.

Based near Rockford, Alberta, where he and his family own and operate a ranch along Service Berry Creek, Dr. Fournier brings scientific and executive expertise as well as first-hand experience with rural life. He has written more than 100 articles in the past two years on energy, environment and climate science, reflecting his strong interest in public policy discourse.

As a senior fellow, Dr. Fournier will contribute research, commentary and analysis on energy and environment, as well as issues central to revitalizing rural communities.

“Dr. Fournier’s rare blend of scientific expertise, executive leadership and on-the-ground rural perspective will be a major asset to our work,” said David Leis, president and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “His focus on energy, the environment and rural renaissance will help strengthen our ability to propose practical, forward-looking policy solutions for Canadians.”

