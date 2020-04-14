—– April 12, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|1,046
|30
|Edmonton Zone
|395
|7
|Central Zone
|72
|1
|South Zone
|31
|0
|North Zone
|103
|6
|Total Alberta
|1,651
|44
|77,316
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|63
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|147
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|63
|1
|Total Saskatchewan
|298
|4
|19,276
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|17
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|26
|Winnipeg
|185
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|243
|4
|17,221
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 11, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|976
|28
|Edmonton Zone
|388
|7
|Central Zone
|72
|1
|South Zone
|30
|0
|North Zone
|99
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,569
|40
|75,278
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|59
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|145
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|60
|1
|Total Saskatchewan
|289
|4
|18,448
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|18
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|26
|Winnipeg
|185
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|243
|4
|16,383
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 10, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|917
|27
|Edmonton Zone
|386
|7
|Central Zone
|72
|1
|South Zone
|26
|0
|North Zone
|97
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,500
|39
|72,370
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|58
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|142
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|60
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|285
|3
|17,634
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|17
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|176
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|230
|3
|16,220
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 9, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|878
|22
|Edmonton Zone
|376
|5
|Central Zone
|72
|1
|South Zone
|26
|0
|North Zone
|97
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,451
|32
|70,247
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|57
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|138
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|58
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|278
|3
|16,672
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|17
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|176
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|230
|3
|16,220
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 8, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|860
|20
|Edmonton Zone
|368
|4
|Central Zone
|72
|1
|South Zone
|26
|North Zone
|95
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,423
|29
|68,762
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|55
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|135
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|56
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|271
|3
|15,621
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|14
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|170
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|221
|3
|14,708
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 7, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|835
|17
|Edmonton Zone
|358
|4
|Central Zone
|66
|1
|South Zone
|22
|North Zone
|90
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,373
|26
|67,117
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|52
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|131
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|52
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|253
|3
|14,722
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|11
|Northern
|3
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|169
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|217
|3
|14,280
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 6, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|817
|15
|Edmonton Zone
|351
|4
|Central Zone
|66
|1
|South Zone
|22
|North Zone
|89
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,348
|24
|65,914
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|50
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|127
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|51
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|253
|3
|14,178
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|10
|Northern
|2
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|158
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|204
|2
|13,476
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 5, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|774
|14
|Edmonton Zone
|309
|4
|Central Zone
|67
|1
|South Zone
|20
|North Zone
|77
|4
|Total Alberta
|1,250
|23
|64,806
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|50
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|123
|1
|South
|15
|0
|Regina
|51
|0
|Total Saskatchewan
|249
|3
|13,528
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|10
|Northern
|2
|Prairie Mountain
|11
|Southern Health
|23
|Winnipeg
|157
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|203
|2
|12,998
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 4, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|734
|13
|Edmonton Zone
|290
|4
|Central Zone
|66
|South Zone
|18
|North Zone
|68
|3
|Total Alberta
|1,181
|20
|64,308
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|46
|1
|Central
|10
|1
|Saskatoon
|112
|1
|South
|13
|2
|Regina
|50
|Total Saskatchewan
|231
|3
|12,670
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|11
|Northern
|2
|Prairie Mountain
|12
|Southern Health
|19
|Winnipeg
|150
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|194
|2
|12,514
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 3, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|671
|11
|Edmonton Zone
|263
|4
|Central Zone
|62
|South Zone
|16
|North Zone
|57
|3
|Total Alberta
|1,075
|18
|61,960
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|45
|1
|Central
|9
|1
|Saskatoon
|111
|1
|South
|10
|2
|Regina
|45
|Total Saskatchewan
|220
|3
|12,112
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|9
|Northern
|2
|Prairie Mountain
|12
|Southern Health
|16
|Winnipeg
|143
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|182
|2
|11,952
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– April 1, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|527
|6
|Edmonton Zone
|219
|3
|Central Zone
|57
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|51
|2
|Total Alberta
|871
|11
|53,141
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|40
|Central
|9
|Saskatoon
|94
|South
|7
|Regina
|43
|Total Saskatchewan
|193
|3
|10,528
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|5
|Northern
|1
|Prairie Mountain
|9
|Southern Health
|8
|Winnipeg
|104
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|127
|1
|10,044
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)
—– March 31, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|453
|5
|Edmonton Zone
|187
|3
|Central Zone
|51
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|50
|1
|Total Alberta
|754
|9
|48,692
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|40
|Central
|9
|Saskatoon
|90
|South
|6
|Regina
|39
|Total Saskatchewan
|184
|2
|10,126
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|3
|Northern
|1
|Prairie Mountain
|9
|Southern Health
|6
|Winnipeg
|84
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|103
|1
|8,914
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B
—– March 30, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|422
|4
|Edmonton Zone
|164
|3
|Central Zone
|46
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|45
|1
|Total Alberta
|661
|8
|46,057
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|40
|Central
|10
|Saskatoon
|84
|South
|6
|Regina
|36
|Total Saskatchewan
|176
|0
|9,651
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|3
|Northern
|1
|Prairie Mountain
|9
|Southern Health
|5
|Winnipeg
|78
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|96
|1
|8,550
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B
—– March 29, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|408
|2
|Edmonton Zone
|149
|1
|Central Zone
|46
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|45
|Total Alberta
|661
|3
|44,999
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|36
|Central
|10
|Saskatoon
|72
|South
|4
|Regina
|34
|Total Saskatchewan
|156
|0
|9,086
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|3
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|5
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|60
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|72
|1
|7,147*
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B
—– March 28, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|378
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|139
|1
|Central Zone
|48
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|43
|Total Alberta
|621
|2
|42,527
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|29
|Central
|11
|Saskatoon
|58
|South
|4
|Regina
|32
|Total Saskatchewan
|134
|0
|8,248
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|1
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|3
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|56
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|64
|1
|7,147*
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B
—– March 27, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|337
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|120
|1
|Central Zone
|43
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|30
|Total Alberta
|542
|2
|37,673
March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|16
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|48
|South
|4
|Regina
|28
|Total Saskatchewan
|104
|0
|7,580
March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|1
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|3
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|31
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|39
|1
|6,203
March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B
—– March 26, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|300
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|111
|1
|Central Zone
|37
|South Zone
|12
|North Zone
|26
|Total Alberta
|486
|2
|36,174
Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|3
|Central
|13
|Saskatoon
|44
|South
|7
|Regina
|28
|Total Saskatchewan
|95
|0
|6,915
Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|1
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|29
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|36
|0
|5,606
Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B
—– March 25, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Calgary Zone
|250
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|100
|1
|Central Zone
|35
|South Zone
|10
|North Zone
|23
|Total Alberta
|419
|2
|35,089
Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|41
|South
|7
|Regina
|27
|Total Saskatchewan
|86
|0
|6,270
Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases8
|Deaths6,7
|Tests9
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|1
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|28
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|35
|0
|4,520
Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B
—– March 24, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Calgary Zone
|214
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|86
|1
|Central Zone
|28
|South Zone
|8
|North Zone
|20
|Total Alberta
|358
|2
|32,418
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|34
|South
|5
|Regina
|22
|Total Saskatchewan
|72
|0
|5,757
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|0
|Southern Health
|2
|Winnipeg
|17
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|21
|0
|4,520
—– March 22, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Calgary Zone
|164
|Edmonton Zone
|60
|1
|Central Zone
|10
|South Zone
|7
|North Zone
|18
|Total Alberta
|259
|1
|N/A
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|30
|South
|5
|Regina
|20
|Total Saskatchewan
|66
|0
|5,269
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|0
|Southern Health
|2
|Winnipeg
|16
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|20
|0
|4,245
Endnotes:
♦ Labour force characteristics
╪ Source: Alberta Government
╓ Source: Saskatchewan Government
┘ Source: Manitoba Government
1 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
2 Ibid.
3 Source: Government of Canada
4 Source: World Health Organization
5 Ibid.
6 “… estimates of the risk for death from COVID-19 in China as of February 11, 2020, were as high as 12% in the epicenter of the epidemic and as low as ≈1% in the less severely affected areas in China. Because the risk for death from COVID-19 is probably associated with a breakdown of the healthcare system in the absence of pharmaceutical interventions (i.e., vaccination and antiviral drugs), enhanced public health interventions (including social distancing measures, quarantine, enhanced infection control in healthcare settings, and movement restrictions), as well as enhanced hygienic measures in the general population and an increase in healthcare system capacity, should be implemented to rapidly contain the epidemic.” See Mizumoto K, Chowell G. Estimating risk for death from 2019 novel coronavirus disease, China, January–February 2020. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200233.
7 ” … estimated the case-fatality risk for 2019 novel coronavirus disease cases in China (3.5%); China, excluding Hubei Province (0.8%); 82 countries, territories, and areas (4.2%); and on a cruise ship (0.6%). Lower estimates might be closest to the true value, but a broad range of 0.25%–3.0% probably should be considered.” See Wilson N, Kvalsvig A, Telfar Barnard L, Baker MG. Case-fatality estimates for COVID-19 calculated by using a lag time for fatality. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200320
8 ” … daily air travel volume positively correlates with imported-and-reported case counts of SARS-CoV-2 infection among high surveillance locations (Figure 1). We noted that increasing flight volume by 31 passengers/day is associated with 1 additional expected imported-and-reported case.” See De Salazar PM, Niehus R, Taylor A, O’Flaherty Buckee C, Lipsitch M. Identifying locations with possible undetected imported severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 cases by using importation predictions. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jul. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2607.200250
9 “SSEs [superspreading events] highlight a major limitation of the concept of R0. The basic reproductive number R0, when presented as a mean or median value, does not capture the heterogeneity of transmission among infected persons; 2 pathogens with identical R0 estimates may have markedly different patterns of transmission. Furthermore, the goal of a public health response is to drive the reproductive number to a value <1, something that might not be possible in some situations without better prevention, recognition, and response to SSEs. A meta-analysis estimated that the initial median R0 for COVID-19 is 2.79 (meaning that 1 infected person will on average infect 2.79 others), although current estimates might be biased because of insufficient data.” See Frieden TR, Lee CT. Identifying and interrupting superspreading events—implications for control of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200495.