—– April 12, 2020 —–

 

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 1,046 30
Edmonton Zone 395 7
Central Zone 72          1
South Zone 31          0
North Zone 103          6
Total Alberta 1,651 44 77,316

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling 

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 63 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 147 1
South 15 0
Regina 63 1
Total Saskatchewan 298 4 19,276

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 17
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 26
Winnipeg 185
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 243 4 17,221

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 11, 2020 —–

 

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 976 28
Edmonton Zone 388 7
Central Zone 72          1
South Zone 30          0
North Zone 99          4
Total Alberta 1,569 40 75,278

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling 

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 59 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 145 1
South 15 0
Regina 60 1
Total Saskatchewan 289 4 18,448

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 18
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 26
Winnipeg 185
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 243 4 16,383

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 10, 2020 —–

 

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 917 27
Edmonton Zone 386 7
Central Zone 72          1
South Zone 26          0
North Zone 97          4
Total Alberta 1,500 39 72,370

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019) 

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 58 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 142 1
South 15 0
Regina 60 0
Total Saskatchewan 285 3 17,634

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 17
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 176
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 230 3 16,220

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 9, 2020 —–

 

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 878 22
Edmonton Zone 376 5
Central Zone 72          1
South Zone 26          0
North Zone 97          4
Total Alberta 1,451 32 70,247

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019) 

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 57 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 138 1
South 15 0
Regina 58 0
Total Saskatchewan 278 3 16,672

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 17
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 176
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 230 3 16,220

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 8, 2020 —–

 

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 860 20
Edmonton Zone 368 4
Central Zone 72          1
South Zone 26
North Zone 95          4
Total Alberta 1,423 29 68,762

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 55 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 135 1
South 15 0
Regina 56 0
Total Saskatchewan 271 3 15,621

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 14
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 170
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 221 3 14,708

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 7, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 835 17
Edmonton Zone 358 4
Central Zone 66          1
South Zone 22
North Zone 90          4
Total Alberta 1,373 26 67,117

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 52 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 131 1
South 15 0
Regina 52 0
Total Saskatchewan 253 3 14,722

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 11
Northern 3
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 169
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 217 3 14,280

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 6, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 817 15
Edmonton Zone 351 4
Central Zone 66          1
South Zone 22
North Zone 89          4
Total Alberta 1,348 24 65,914

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 50 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 127 1
South 15 0
Regina 51 0
Total Saskatchewan 253 3 14,178

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 10
Northern 2
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 158
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 204 2 13,476

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 5, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 774 14
Edmonton Zone 309 4
Central Zone 67          1
South Zone 20
North Zone 77          4
Total Alberta 1,250 23 64,806

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 50 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 123 1
South 15 0
Regina 51 0
Total Saskatchewan 249 3 13,528

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 10
Northern 2
Prairie Mountain 11
Southern Health 23
Winnipeg 157
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 203 2 12,998

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 4, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 734 13
Edmonton Zone 290 4
Central Zone 66
South Zone 18
North Zone 68          3
Total Alberta 1,181 20 64,308

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 46 1
Central 10 1
Saskatoon 112 1
South 13 2
Regina 50
Total Saskatchewan 231 3 12,670

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 11
Northern 2
Prairie Mountain 12
Southern Health 19
Winnipeg 150
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 194 2 12,514

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 3, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 671 11
Edmonton Zone 263 4
Central Zone 62
South Zone 16
North Zone 57          3
Total Alberta 1,075 18 61,960

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 45 1
Central 9 1
Saskatoon 111 1
South 10 2
Regina 45
Total Saskatchewan 220 3 12,112

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 9
Northern 2
Prairie Mountain 12
Southern Health 16
Winnipeg 143
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 182 2 11,952

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 1, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 527 6
Edmonton Zone 219 3
Central Zone 57
South Zone 12
North Zone 51          2
Total Alberta 871 11 53,141

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 40
Central 9
Saskatoon 94
South 7
Regina 43
Total Saskatchewan 193 3 10,528

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

 

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 5
Northern 1
Prairie Mountain 9
Southern Health 8
Winnipeg 104
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 127 1 10,044

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– March 31, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 453 5
Edmonton Zone 187 3
Central Zone 51
South Zone 12
North Zone 50          1
Total Alberta 754 9 48,692

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 40
Central 9
Saskatoon 90
South 6
Regina 39
Total Saskatchewan 184 2 10,126

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 3
Northern 1
Prairie Mountain 9
Southern Health 6
Winnipeg 84
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 103 1 8,914

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 30, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 422 4
Edmonton Zone 164 3
Central Zone 46
South Zone 12
North Zone 45          1
Total Alberta 661 8 46,057

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 40
Central 10
Saskatoon 84
South 6
Regina 36
Total Saskatchewan 176 0 9,651

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 3
Northern 1
Prairie Mountain 9
Southern Health 5
Winnipeg 78
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 96 1 8,550

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 29, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 408 2
Edmonton Zone 149 1
Central Zone 46
South Zone 12
North Zone 45
Total Alberta 661 3 44,999

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 36
Central 10
Saskatoon 72
South 4
Regina 34
Total Saskatchewan 156 0 9,086

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 3
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 5
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 60
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 72 1 7,147*

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 28, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 378 1
Edmonton Zone 139 1
Central Zone 48
South Zone 12
North Zone 43
Total Alberta 621 2 42,527

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 29
Central 11
Saskatoon 58
South 4
Regina 32
Total Saskatchewan 134 0 8,248

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 1
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 3
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 56
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 64 1 7,147*

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 27, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 337 1
Edmonton Zone 120 1
Central Zone 43
South Zone 12
North Zone 30
Total Alberta 542 2 37,673

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 16
Central 8
Saskatoon 48
South 4
Regina 28
Total Saskatchewan 104 0 7,580

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 1
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 3
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 31
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 39 1 6,203

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 26, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 300 1
Edmonton Zone 111 1
Central Zone 37
South Zone 12
North Zone 26
Total Alberta 486 2 36,174

Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 3
Central 13
Saskatoon 44
South 7
Regina 28
Total Saskatchewan 95 0 6,915

Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 1
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 29
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 36 0 5,606

Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B

—– March 25, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Calgary Zone 250 1
Edmonton Zone 100 1
Central Zone 35
South Zone 10
North Zone 23
Total Alberta 419 2 35,089

Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 41
South 7
Regina 27
Total Saskatchewan 86 0 6,270

Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 1
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 28
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 35 0 4,520

Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B

—– March 24, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Calgary Zone 214 1
Edmonton Zone 86 1
Central Zone 28
South Zone 8
North Zone 20
Total Alberta 358 2 32,418

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases Deaths Tests
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 34
South 5
Regina 22
Total Saskatchewan 72 0 5,757

 

MANITOBA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 0
Southern Health 2
Winnipeg 17
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 21 0 4,520

—– March 22, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Calgary Zone 164
Edmonton Zone 60 1
Central Zone 10
South Zone 7
North Zone 18
Total Alberta 259 1 N/A

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases Deaths Tests
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 30
South 5
Regina 20
Total Saskatchewan 66 0 5,269

 

MANITOBA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 0
Southern Health 2
Winnipeg 16
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 20 0 4,245

Endnotes:

Labour force characteristics

* previously reported number

Source: Alberta Government

╓ Source: Saskatchewan Government

┘ Source: Manitoba Government

1 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 Ibid.

3 Source: Government of Canada

4 Source: World Health Organization

5 Ibid.

6 “… estimates of the risk for death from COVID-19 in China as of February 11, 2020, were as high as 12% in the epicenter of the epidemic and as low as ≈1% in the less severely affected areas in China. Because the risk for death from COVID-19 is probably associated with a breakdown of the healthcare system in the absence of pharmaceutical interventions (i.e., vaccination and antiviral drugs), enhanced public health interventions (including social distancing measures, quarantine, enhanced infection control in healthcare settings, and movement restrictions), as well as enhanced hygienic measures in the general population and an increase in healthcare system capacity, should be implemented to rapidly contain the epidemic.” See Mizumoto K, Chowell G. Estimating risk for death from 2019 novel coronavirus disease, China, January–February 2020. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200233.

7 ” … estimated the case-fatality risk for 2019 novel coronavirus disease cases in China (3.5%); China, excluding Hubei Province (0.8%); 82 countries, territories, and areas (4.2%); and on a cruise ship (0.6%). Lower estimates might be closest to the true value, but a broad range of 0.25%–3.0% probably should be considered.” See Wilson N, Kvalsvig A, Telfar Barnard L, Baker MG. Case-fatality estimates for COVID-19 calculated by using a lag time for fatality. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200320

8 ” … daily air travel volume positively correlates with imported-and-reported case counts of SARS-CoV-2 infection among high surveillance locations (Figure 1). We noted that increasing flight volume by 31 passengers/day is associated with 1 additional expected imported-and-reported case.” See De Salazar PM, Niehus R, Taylor A, O’Flaherty Buckee C, Lipsitch M. Identifying locations with possible undetected imported severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 cases by using importation predictions. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jul. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2607.200250

9 “SSEs [superspreading events] highlight a major limitation of the concept of R0. The basic reproductive number R0, when presented as a mean or median value, does not capture the heterogeneity of transmission among infected persons; 2 pathogens with identical R0 estimates may have markedly different patterns of transmission. Furthermore, the goal of a public health response is to drive the reproductive number to a value <1, something that might not be possible in some situations without better prevention, recognition, and response to SSEs. A meta-analysis estimated that the initial median R0 for COVID-19 is 2.79 (meaning that 1 infected person will on average infect 2.79 others), although current estimates might be biased because of insufficient data.” See Frieden TR, Lee CT. Identifying and interrupting superspreading events—implications for control of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200495.