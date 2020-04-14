—– April 12, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 1,046 30 Edmonton Zone 395 7 Central Zone 72 1 South Zone 31 0 North Zone 103 6 Total Alberta 1,651 44 77,316

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 63 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 147 1 South 15 0 Regina 63 1 Total Saskatchewan 298 4 19,276

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 17 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 26 Winnipeg 185 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 243 4 17,221

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 11, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 976 28 Edmonton Zone 388 7 Central Zone 72 1 South Zone 30 0 North Zone 99 4 Total Alberta 1,569 40 75,278

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019), Alberta COVID-19 Modelling

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 59 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 145 1 South 15 0 Regina 60 1 Total Saskatchewan 289 4 18,448

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 18 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 26 Winnipeg 185 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 243 4 16,383

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 10, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 917 27 Edmonton Zone 386 7 Central Zone 72 1 South Zone 26 0 North Zone 97 4 Total Alberta 1,500 39 72,370

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 58 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 142 1 South 15 0 Regina 60 0 Total Saskatchewan 285 3 17,634

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 17 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 176 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 230 3 16,220

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 9, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 878 22 Edmonton Zone 376 5 Central Zone 72 1 South Zone 26 0 North Zone 97 4 Total Alberta 1,451 32 70,247

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 57 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 138 1 South 15 0 Regina 58 0 Total Saskatchewan 278 3 16,672

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 17 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 176 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 230 3 16,220

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 8, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 860 20 Edmonton Zone 368 4 Central Zone 72 1 South Zone 26 North Zone 95 4 Total Alberta 1,423 29 68,762

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 55 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 135 1 South 15 0 Regina 56 0 Total Saskatchewan 271 3 15,621

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 14 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 170 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 221 3 14,708

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 7, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 835 17 Edmonton Zone 358 4 Central Zone 66 1 South Zone 22 North Zone 90 4 Total Alberta 1,373 26 67,117

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 52 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 131 1 South 15 0 Regina 52 0 Total Saskatchewan 253 3 14,722

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 11 Northern 3 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 169 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 217 3 14,280

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 6, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 817 15 Edmonton Zone 351 4 Central Zone 66 1 South Zone 22 North Zone 89 4 Total Alberta 1,348 24 65,914

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 50 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 127 1 South 15 0 Regina 51 0 Total Saskatchewan 253 3 14,178

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 10 Northern 2 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 158 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 204 2 13,476

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 5, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 774 14 Edmonton Zone 309 4 Central Zone 67 1 South Zone 20 North Zone 77 4 Total Alberta 1,250 23 64,806

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 50 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 123 1 South 15 0 Regina 51 0 Total Saskatchewan 249 3 13,528

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 10 Northern 2 Prairie Mountain 11 Southern Health 23 Winnipeg 157 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 203 2 12,998

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 4, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 734 13 Edmonton Zone 290 4 Central Zone 66 South Zone 18 North Zone 68 3 Total Alberta 1,181 20 64,308

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 46 1 Central 10 1 Saskatoon 112 1 South 13 2 Regina 50 Total Saskatchewan 231 3 12,670

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 11 Northern 2 Prairie Mountain 12 Southern Health 19 Winnipeg 150 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 194 2 12,514

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 3, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 671 11 Edmonton Zone 263 4 Central Zone 62 South Zone 16 North Zone 57 3 Total Alberta 1,075 18 61,960

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 45 1 Central 9 1 Saskatoon 111 1 South 10 2 Regina 45 Total Saskatchewan 220 3 12,112

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 9 Northern 2 Prairie Mountain 12 Southern Health 16 Winnipeg 143 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 182 2 11,952

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– April 1, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 527 6 Edmonton Zone 219 3 Central Zone 57 South Zone 12 North Zone 51 2 Total Alberta 871 11 53,141

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B (2019)

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 40 Central 9 Saskatoon 94 South 7 Regina 43 Total Saskatchewan 193 3 10,528

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B (2019)

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 5 Northern 1 Prairie Mountain 9 Southern Health 8 Winnipeg 104 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 127 1 10,044

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B (2019)

—– March 31, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 453 5 Edmonton Zone 187 3 Central Zone 51 South Zone 12 North Zone 50 1 Total Alberta 754 9 48,692

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 40 Central 9 Saskatoon 90 South 6 Regina 39 Total Saskatchewan 184 2 10,126

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 3 Northern 1 Prairie Mountain 9 Southern Health 6 Winnipeg 84 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 103 1 8,914

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 30, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 422 4 Edmonton Zone 164 3 Central Zone 46 South Zone 12 North Zone 45 1 Total Alberta 661 8 46,057

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 40 Central 10 Saskatoon 84 South 6 Regina 36 Total Saskatchewan 176 0 9,651

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 3 Northern 1 Prairie Mountain 9 Southern Health 5 Winnipeg 78 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 96 1 8,550

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 29, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 408 2 Edmonton Zone 149 1 Central Zone 46 South Zone 12 North Zone 45 Total Alberta 661 3 44,999

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 36 Central 10 Saskatoon 72 South 4 Regina 34 Total Saskatchewan 156 0 9,086

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 3 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 5 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 60 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 72 1 7,147*

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 28, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 378 1 Edmonton Zone 139 1 Central Zone 48 South Zone 12 North Zone 43 Total Alberta 621 2 42,527

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 29 Central 11 Saskatoon 58 South 4 Regina 32 Total Saskatchewan 134 0 8,248

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 1 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 3 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 56 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 64 1 7,147*

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 27, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 337 1 Edmonton Zone 120 1 Central Zone 43 South Zone 12 North Zone 30 Total Alberta 542 2 37,673

March 5, 2020 first case; Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019); AB Provincial Debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 16 Central 8 Saskatoon 48 South 4 Regina 28 Total Saskatchewan 104 0 7,580

March 12, 2020 first case; Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK Provincial Debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 1 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 3 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 31 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 39 1 6,203

March 12, 2020 first case; Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB Provincial Debt $25.7 B

—– March 26, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 300 1 Edmonton Zone 111 1 Central Zone 37 South Zone 12 North Zone 26 Total Alberta 486 2 36,174

Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 3 Central 13 Saskatoon 44 South 7 Regina 28 Total Saskatchewan 95 0 6,915

Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 1 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 29 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 36 0 5,606

Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B

—– March 25, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Calgary Zone 250 1 Edmonton Zone 100 1 Central Zone 35 South Zone 10 North Zone 23 Total Alberta 419 2 35,089

Alberta Population 4,371,300 (2019), AB debt $71.6 B

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 41 South 7 Regina 27 Total Saskatchewan 86 0 6,270

Saskatchewan Population 1,174,500 (2019), SK debt $11.9 B

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases8 Deaths6,7 Tests9 Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 1 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 28 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 35 0 4,520

Manitoba Population 1,136,900 (2019), MB $25.7 B

—– March 24, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases Deaths Tests Calgary Zone 214 1 Edmonton Zone 86 1 Central Zone 28 South Zone 8 North Zone 20 Total Alberta 358 2 32,418

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases Deaths Tests North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 34 South 5 Regina 22 Total Saskatchewan 72 0 5,757

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases Deaths Tests Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 0 Southern Health 2 Winnipeg 17 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 21 0 4,520

—– March 22, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases Deaths Tests Calgary Zone 164 Edmonton Zone 60 1 Central Zone 10 South Zone 7 North Zone 18 Total Alberta 259 1 N/A

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases Deaths Tests North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 30 South 5 Regina 20 Total Saskatchewan 66 0 5,269

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases Deaths Tests Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 0 Southern Health 2 Winnipeg 16 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 20 0 4,245

Endnotes:

♦ Labour force characteristics

* previously reported number

╪ Source: Alberta Government

╓ Source: Saskatchewan Government

┘ Source: Manitoba Government

1 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 Ibid.

3 Source: Government of Canada

4 Source: World Health Organization

5 Ibid.

6 “… estimates of the risk for death from COVID-19 in China as of February 11, 2020, were as high as 12% in the epicenter of the epidemic and as low as ≈1% in the less severely affected areas in China. Because the risk for death from COVID-19 is probably associated with a breakdown of the healthcare system in the absence of pharmaceutical interventions (i.e., vaccination and antiviral drugs), enhanced public health interventions (including social distancing measures, quarantine, enhanced infection control in healthcare settings, and movement restrictions), as well as enhanced hygienic measures in the general population and an increase in healthcare system capacity, should be implemented to rapidly contain the epidemic.” See Mizumoto K, Chowell G. Estimating risk for death from 2019 novel coronavirus disease, China, January–February 2020. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200233.

7 ” … estimated the case-fatality risk for 2019 novel coronavirus disease cases in China (3.5%); China, excluding Hubei Province (0.8%); 82 countries, territories, and areas (4.2%); and on a cruise ship (0.6%). Lower estimates might be closest to the true value, but a broad range of 0.25%–3.0% probably should be considered.” See Wilson N, Kvalsvig A, Telfar Barnard L, Baker MG. Case-fatality estimates for COVID-19 calculated by using a lag time for fatality. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jun. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.200320

8 ” … daily air travel volume positively correlates with imported-and-reported case counts of SARS-CoV-2 infection among high surveillance locations (Figure 1). We noted that increasing flight volume by 31 passengers/day is associated with 1 additional expected imported-and-reported case.” See De Salazar PM, Niehus R, Taylor A, O’Flaherty Buckee C, Lipsitch M. Identifying locations with possible undetected imported severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 cases by using importation predictions. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020 Jul. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2607.200250