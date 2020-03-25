On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused be a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.1

—– March 25, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases Deaths Tests Calgary Zone 250 1 Edmonton Zone 100 1 Central Zone 35 South Zone 10 North Zone 23 Total Alberta 419 2 35,089

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases Deaths Tests North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 41 South 7 Regina 27 Total Saskatchewan 86 0 6,270

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases Deaths Tests Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 1 Southern Health 4 Winnipeg 28 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 35 0 4,520

—– March 24, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases Deaths Tests Calgary Zone 214 1 Edmonton Zone 86 1 Central Zone 28 South Zone 8 North Zone 20 Total Alberta 358 2 32,418

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases Deaths Tests North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 34 South 5 Regina 22 Total Saskatchewan 72 0 5,757

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases Deaths Tests Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 0 Southern Health 2 Winnipeg 17 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 21 0 4,520

—– March 22, 2020 —–

ALBERTA╪ Total Cases Deaths Tests Calgary Zone 164 Edmonton Zone 60 1 Central Zone 10 South Zone 7 North Zone 18 Total Alberta 259 1 N/A

SASKATCHEWAN╓ Total Cases Deaths Tests North 3 Central 8 Saskatoon 30 South 5 Regina 20 Total Saskatchewan 66 0 5,269

MANITOBA┘ Total Cases Deaths Tests Interlake Eastern 2 Northern 0 Prairie Mountain 0 Southern Health 2 Winnipeg 16 Unknown 0 Total Manitoba 20 0 4,245

