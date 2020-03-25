On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused be a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.1

—– March 25, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Calgary Zone 250 1
Edmonton Zone 100 1
Central Zone 35
South Zone 10
North Zone 23
Total Alberta 419 2 35,089

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases Deaths Tests
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 41
South 7
Regina 27
Total Saskatchewan 86 0 6,270

 

MANITOBA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 1
Southern Health 4
Winnipeg 28
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 35 0 4,520

 

—– March 24, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Calgary Zone 214 1
Edmonton Zone 86 1
Central Zone 28
South Zone 8
North Zone 20
Total Alberta 358 2 32,418

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases Deaths Tests
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 34
South 5
Regina 22
Total Saskatchewan 72 0 5,757

 

MANITOBA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 0
Southern Health 2
Winnipeg 17
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 21 0 4,520

—– March 22, 2020 —–

ALBERTA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Calgary Zone 164
Edmonton Zone 60 1
Central Zone 10
South Zone 7
North Zone 18
Total Alberta 259 1 N/A

 

SASKATCHEWAN╓  Total Cases Deaths Tests
North 3
Central 8
Saskatoon 30
South 5
Regina 20
Total Saskatchewan 66 0 5,269

 

MANITOBA Total Cases Deaths Tests
Interlake Eastern 2
Northern 0
Prairie Mountain 0
Southern Health 2
Winnipeg 16
Unknown 0
Total Manitoba 20 0 4,245

 

