On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.
There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused be a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.1
—– March 25, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Calgary Zone
|250
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|100
|1
|Central Zone
|35
|South Zone
|10
|North Zone
|23
|Total Alberta
|419
|2
|35,089
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|41
|South
|7
|Regina
|27
|Total Saskatchewan
|86
|0
|6,270
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|1
|Southern Health
|4
|Winnipeg
|28
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|35
|0
|4,520
—– March 24, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Calgary Zone
|214
|1
|Edmonton Zone
|86
|1
|Central Zone
|28
|South Zone
|8
|North Zone
|20
|Total Alberta
|358
|2
|32,418
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|34
|South
|5
|Regina
|22
|Total Saskatchewan
|72
|0
|5,757
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|0
|Southern Health
|2
|Winnipeg
|17
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|21
|0
|4,520
—– March 22, 2020 —–
|ALBERTA╪
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Calgary Zone
|164
|Edmonton Zone
|60
|1
|Central Zone
|10
|South Zone
|7
|North Zone
|18
|Total Alberta
|259
|1
|N/A
|SASKATCHEWAN╓
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|North
|3
|Central
|8
|Saskatoon
|30
|South
|5
|Regina
|20
|Total Saskatchewan
|66
|0
|5,269
|MANITOBA┘
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Tests
|Interlake Eastern
|2
|Northern
|0
|Prairie Mountain
|0
|Southern Health
|2
|Winnipeg
|16
|Unknown
|0
|Total Manitoba
|20
|0
|4,245
Endnotes:
╪ Source: Alberta Government
╓ Source: Saskatchewan Government
┘ Source: Manitoba Government
1 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
2 Ibid.
3 Source: Government of Canada
4 Source: World Health Organization
5 Ibid.