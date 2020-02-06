What do feminists want? Is feminism an inclusive movement striving for gender equality and justice for all, or is it a partisan movement seeking advantage and benefits for females at the expense of males? What exactly is feminism’s attitude toward males? Is it reasonable, as feminists demand, that we “believe women”? Does feminism encourage false accusations against men? What is the punishment for false accusations? Do we live in a “rape culture”? How do feminists wish to change science? Should we ignore the works of “dead white men”? Does feminism lead to single parent families and detrimental results for boys without dads? Does feminism benefit or undermine male performance in education? Does feminism distort the pictures presented in the media? Is feminism a violation of “social justice”? Feminism and Injustice explores the transformative political movement of feminism from a critical social and cultural approach. Examined are feminism’s assumptions, ideology, strategies, and goals, and its consequences for our society and culture.

Philip Salzman is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy