As readers will learn soon enough, the greatest historical challenge to Canadian unity is derived from the imperial pretensions of Laurentian Canada. The current problems with the federation are simply derivative of a historical political, economic, and mythical structure that long antedates Confederation. Before discussing the challenges for Western independence, it is important to consider the context within which these obstacles have emerged. Some are as recent as the 2019 election (Part 1); others are a simple reflection of the geopolitics of Canada and the self-understanding of Canadians in different parts of the country (Part 2). These latter

considerations were in existence long before Confederation.

Read Full Research Paper Here