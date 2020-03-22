Good Things Are Easily Destroyed, But Not Easily Created: Sir Roger Scruton

Scruton recognized the problem of enforcing regulations and being watchful for abuse even for conservatives. Human nature was an issue he became interested in as he grew older. He noted, for example, that modern communications, especially social media, has seriously disrupted what had been known as common human decency, especially in personal relationships and the political process. With the rise of social media, Scruton noted that people know less, think they know more, and tell many what they think they know without really knowing what they are talking about.

