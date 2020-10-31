New Book: Extremist Opportunism in the COVID Economy

WINNIPEG, MB, October 27, 2020 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just published and released a new short-book: Extremist Opportunism in the COVID Economy by Jack Buckby; a research associate with the Frontier Centre, and a British author of several books on topics of extremism, radicalization, and the dangers of political negligence to extremism of all forms. This short book explores how extremists are taking advantage of the Covid economy as a recruiting tool and a springboard for radical ideas.

In April, the Canadian government subsidized roughly 10 percent of the national workforce, while unemployment in the US surpassed 50 million by the end of May. The economic impact of Covid-19 has overwhelmingly been felt mostly by younger, working-class, and non-university-educated people in the US, Canada, and the UK. Like the 2008 financial crisis, such an impact presents an opportunity for extremist groups to recruit off the back of legitimate grievances. With the divisive nature of modern politics and that people are spending more time at home, Western nations are presented with the very real threat of vulnerable young people being radicalised by online extremist communities.

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-profit organization that undertakes research and education in support of economic growth and social outcomes that will enhance the quality of life in our communities. Through a variety of publications and public forums, the Centre explores policy innovations required to make the prairies region a winner in the open economy. It also provides new insights into solving important issues facing our cities, towns and provinces. These include improving the performance of public expenditures in important areas such as local government, education, health and social policy. The author of this study has worked independently and the opinions expressed are therefore their own, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the board of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

