Upward Mobility Index 2020

“In today’s media, on our college campuses, and on the streets of our great cities, no cry is more pervasive than the demand for “social justice” for America’s minorities. While much attention is given to athletes, academic pundits, political activists, and media figures who signal their fealty to the cause of racial equality, there has been precious little attention paid to conditions experienced by minorities on the ground. “

A very interesting report co-authored by Frontier Centre for Public Policy Senior Fellow Wendell Cox and the Urban Reform Institute (URI). READ ENTIRE REPORT HERE

Like this: Like Loading...