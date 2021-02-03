Environment Canada Exaggerates Warming Scare

Recent analysis by Professor Roy Spencer, meteorologist and principal research scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, shows that Canada’s climate is warming at half the rate projected by Environment Canada’s Climate Models. He suggests that Canadian policy makers are being misled by Environment Canada’s climate models that have been ‘Running Too Hot’ for over 30 years. In 2007 the U.N.’s International Panel of Climate Change (IPPC) predicted that ” In 2007 the U.N.’s International Panel of Climate Change (IPPC) projected that winters would become milder and that snow would disappear from land areas of the earth in a few decades.”2 In fact, to the contrary of official pronouncements, winter is alive and well around the world Let’s take a look at what has been happening in Canada and elsewhere.

To learn more see FC096ModelsWrong3

Like this: Like Loading...