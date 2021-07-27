Thinkers’ Corner | Canada’s Deadly Response to COVID-19

Join us on July 29, 2021

For a discussion with David Redman on his latest research paper:

CANADA’S DEADLY RESPONSE TO COVID-19

In March 2020 most of the world’s countries, for the first time in history, locked down their economies and societies in response to the perceived emergency around the new, rapidly spreading Covid 19 virus. Instead of using traditional emergency measure systems, the lock downs saw governments handing over power to public health agencies with disastrous results.

In Canada, this “lockdown” response will kill at least 10 times more than it might have saved from the actual virus, COVID-19. The unconscionable use of fear during an emergency, to ensure compliance, has caused a breach in confidence in government that will last a decade or more. The damage to our democracy will last at least a generation.

In the latest Frontier Centre research paper, David Redman, former head of Alberta’s Emergency Management Agency, holds that Canada’s Prime Minister, Premiers and Medical Officers of Health must be held responsible for this deadly Canadian response, particularly for maintaining and extending the lockdown model when its lethal impacts were better known.

The Canadian deadly response to the COVID-19 Pandemic must never be repeated. Lessons learned from this pandemic must show that criminal negligence by our elected leaders and MOHs can and will be held to account in our courts.

About the Author

David Redman had a distinguished military career before becoming the head of EMA in 2004 and led the Provincial response to the devastating floods of June 2005. He also led the development of the 2005 Provincial Pandemic Influenza Plan. After retiring from EMA he continued to work as an expert in Emergency Management provincially, nationally and internationally until 2013 when he fully retired.

