Profile Series: Arthur Laffer

“Government spending is taxation. When you look at this, I’ve never heard of a poor person spending himself into prosperity; let alone I’ve never heard of a poor person taxing himself into prosperity.”

Arthur Betz “Art” Laff er is one of the world’s most renowned economists, famous for popularizing the Laff er curve, a tax-related

theory, while serving on the Reagan administration’s Economic Policy Advisory Board. In 2019, then-president Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his “meritorious contributions” to the field of economics in the United States.

