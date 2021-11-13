Thinker’s Corner on the Frontier: Will Alberta Stay or Go?

Will Alberta Stay or Go?

A conversation with Tom Flanagan, editor and co-author of the new book “Moment of Truth: How to Think About Alberta’s Future”

Alberta is at a crossroads. Its situation in Canadian confederation is unfair. It is unequal. So… what comes next? What westerners ultimately need to decide if the best response to that unfairness and inequality is to leave Canada and the great northwest to carve out a smaller but separate country. Or do we simply need to clearly define what would constitute a genuine Fair Deal, not just for Alberta, but for all Canadians who share our values and perspectives on what this country should be? Moment of Truth is a series of provocative, thoughtful, and timely essays, curated by three of Canada’s most respected and original political thinkers, debating whether we should pursue the little western path of yet another division of the northwest, this time via secession, or march along the big western path aimed at nothing less than fairness for ourselves – and everyone else – through a re-confederation.

Tom Flanagan studied political science at Notre Dame University, the Free University of West Berlin, and Duke University, where he received his Ph.D. He taught political science and public policy at the University of Calgary from 1968 to 2019. He was elected to the Royal Society of Canada in 1996. Dr. Flanagan is best known as a scholar for his books on Louis Riel, the North-West Rebellion, and aboriginal land claims. His book First Nations? Second Thoughts received both the Donner Prize and the Canadian Political Science Association’s Donald Smiley Prize for the best book on Canadian politics published in the year 2000. His most recent book on aboriginal issues, The Wealth of First Nations, was shortlisted for the 2019 Donner Prize. From 1991 to 2012, Dr. Flanagan worked for Preston Manning, Stephen Harper, and Danielle Smith in various advisory capacities as well as campaign manager.

