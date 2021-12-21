Leaders on the Frontier: The Canadian Manifesto How Canada Can Save the World: A Briefing and Discussion With Lord Conrad Black

Chipper, patient, and courteous, Canada has pursued an improbable destiny as a splendid nation of relatively good and ably self-governing people, but most would agree we have not realized our true potential. Canada’s main chance, according to our guest, is now before it…and it is not in the usual realms of military or economic dominance. With the rest of the West engaged in a sterile left-right tug of war, Canada has the opportunity to lead the world to its next stage of development in the arts of government. By transforming itself into a controlled and sensible public policy laboratory, it can forge new solutions to the problems of welfare, education, health care, foreign policy, and other governmental sectors, and make an enormous contribution to the welfare of mankind.

Our Leader on the Frontier guest:

Conrad Black is the author of widely acclaimed biographies of Maurice Duplessis, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Richard Nixon. He was for many year the head of the Aurgus, Hollinger, and Telegraph newspaper groups. Black is a financier, and a columnist in the National Post, which he founded, and the Epoch Times. He is also the author of Rise to Greatness, a best-selling history of Canada. He has been a member of the British House of Lords since 2001.

Background material:

