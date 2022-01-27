Leaders on the Frontier: Brian Peckford on Saving Canada’s Democracy

Our Topic:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s 14 Governments have instituted almost two years of unprecedented drastic emergency policies in an attempt to safeguard human health. These actions have severely curtailed individual rights and freedoms while causing enormous economic and social damage. We will discuss this, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a written Charter of Rights and Freedoms in Canada, with the last living signator of the 1982 Charter, the Hon. Brian Peckford.

This is an important discussion on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of a written Charter of Rights and Freedoms in Canada. How badly have our Governments assaulted and undermined these basic rights and freedoms? Was it a fair trade-off?

This episode of Leaders on the Frontier will bring a unique and extraordinary perspective tothese other critical questions. Mr. Peckford will also reflect on the history of our Constitution including providing a rare personal glimpse into the behind the scenes, discussions and intentions of the 1982 First Ministers and why this knowledge is so important for Canadians today.

Our Leader on the Frontier Guest:

Our guest is the Hon. Brian Peckford, Former Premier of Newfoundland. Mr. Peckford is the last living signatory of the 1982 Constitution and Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

