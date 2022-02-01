Employment Law and Vax Mandates

Calgary lawyer Leighton Grey with Grey Wowk Spencer LLP joined the Western Standard January 19th for a live discussion on employment law. Grey and others at his law firm represent many oil and gas workers along with public and civil servants. Grey gives his “5,000-foot view” of what millions of workers are facing with COVID-19 vaccination mandates across the nation including a new update from the Treasury Board stating a “one-size-fits-all approach” won’t work for the many departments and agencies in the federal government.
Based in Cold Lake, Alberta, Leighton is also a status Indian whose Great Grandfather was once the Hereditary Chief of the Carry The Kettle or Jack Band at Sintaluta, Saskatchewan.
