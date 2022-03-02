Policy on the Frontier | The Problem with Trudeau’s Anti-Energy Agenda

Our topic:

Energy policy plays a central role in the health and vibrancy of Canada’s economy and in the quality of life and high living standard of every Canadian. Canada’s enormous energy wealth, particularly its immense conventional oil and gas reserves, is our country’s largest export and its greatest source of tax revenue which is responsible for 600,000 high paying jobs. Relative to other countries these ample supplies of energy have benefited citizens with lower energy prices. This policy has now shifted as Justin Trudeau’s government climate change and anti-pipeline policies work to massively increase energy prices and the cost of goods and services across the board. Indeed, gasoline prices in early February across Canada broke an all-time record with a national average retail fuel price of $1.516 per litre.

This session from February 24th, 2022 discussed this radical change in Canada’s energy policy. What is behind the Trudeau government’s anti-energy masterplan? Why this change and particularly the politics behind it? How will these changes impact the future of every key industry, your personal living standard and the future of Canada? Mr. McTeague will explore the relationship artificially higher energy prices and the larger “green agenda” and its net-zero carbon goal and the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) movement? Who do these policies benefit and why do current governments and others support such policies given their disastrous impacts? Lastly, what happened to the pro-prosperity Liberal Party that saved Canada’s finances under Jean Chretien and Paul Martin?

Our guest:

The Hon. Dan McTeague is an eighteen-year veteran of the Federal House of Commons and is nationally known for his tireless work on energy pricing and saving Canadians through accurate price forecasts. Mr. McTeague was a member of the Liberal Party of Canada and was the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. As President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan is committed to improving energy affordability for Canadians and for promoting the many benefits we all share in having a strong energy sector. As a long-time energy policy observer and former Liberal insider, Mr. McTeague will provide a fascinating analysis on how profound energy policy is changing and its impact on the future of our nation and every Canadian.

