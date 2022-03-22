43% Of Canada’s Employed Worked Majority of Hours at Home: January 2022

Statistics Canada reports that remote work reached a pandemic era recently.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the Labour Force Survey has been tracking the proportion of non-absent workers who worked from home. During the week of January 9 to 15, more than 4 in 10 (43.0%) of those employed worked most of their hours from home, the highest proportion since the initial lockdown in April 2020. Among those who did not usually work any of their hours at home, 30.3% worked at home for at least part of the week.”

This was included in the Statistics Canada January monthly bulletin on urban transit ridership.

