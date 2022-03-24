Dr. Jay Bhattacharya With An Alternative Perspective On The Post Pandemic Situation – Grey Matter Podcast

In this first episode of the Grey Matter Podcast! Constitutional Lawyer (and Frontier senior fellow) Leighton Grey and Professor at the Stanford School of Medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya have a conversation about the controversial handling of the Pandemic and how the thoughts and ideas in The Great Barrington Declaration have been distorted by the main stream narrative. Nothing in life is Black & White which is why it is so important for people to explore the Grey area intentionally.

The topics discussed on this show illustrate how the act of science and study has been manipulated to further a nefarious agenda set forth by the likes of Klaus Schwab, the Economic Forum, and Government bodies all over the world. The conversation delves deeply into the deeper problems our communities are facing and how they can be handled differently. (1 hour)

Click here to watch

Like this: Like Loading...