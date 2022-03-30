Policy on the Frontier: Patients at Risk: Exposing Canada’s Health-care Crisis

Patients at Risk: Exposing Canada’s Healthcare Crisis – Sometimes health care hurts the very people it is supposed to heal. This has long been the situation in Canada, where waitlists, rationed services and a fragmented system are harming more and more patients.

Susan Martinuk’s just published book, Patients at Risk: Exposing Canada’s Health-care Crisis shares the heart-breaking stories of those who sought healing and instead found themselves trapped in a system that prioritizes an intangible ideology over patient care. This book is an exceptionally worthwhile contribution to the Canadian health-care debate. Martinuk breaks the “cone silence” which prevails over health care and exposes it for what it is – an outdated, bloated, bureaucratic, government-controlled monopoly where patients rank well down the list of priorities and health-care workers are trapped in a regulatory maze over which they have no control. As such, it presents a compelling and irrefutable case for change. It’s time for hospital executives across Canada, who are well aware of the serious shortcomings documented in this book, to speak up and stand up for change.

How did Canada’s beloved health -care system lose sight of its original purpose to heal and devolve into a system that routinely denies care to those who need it?

Join us on March 24, 2022, as Frontier Senior Fellow and Author Susan Martinuk joins David Leis in a Leaders on the Frontier webinar that looks at how our health care system lost its purpose and what it needs to once again focus on patient care.

Our Leader on the Frontier Guest:

Susan Martinuk is a medical researcher, author, columnist and talk show host. She is the Senior Fellow on health care policy at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

