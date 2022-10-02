The Great Reset: Planning the Theft of Canada?

What we now know as “The Great Reset” has been in the works for a while, I first learned of the Great Reset for Canada back in August 2019 when I had a chance dinner conversation with a senior officer in the Canadian military.

While waiting to load up our plates, I asked what he had been doing in Ottawa between stints with NGOs and embassies. He told me that he had been working on an advisory group to the Trudeau government. The agenda was not the development of five-year policies, the usual event horizon for a government, but to extend the vision into the further future, 20 to 40 years out.

He explained, expecting me to agree, that Canada’s present economic model was seriously flawed and had to be replaced. I bit my tongue. He continued, people expected too much, unregulated consumerism was unsustainable and Canadians would have to learn to make do with less. The government would have to take more control over people’s lives and enforce an austere lifestyle. The present high economic expectations are the enemy and we would have to have a strong global government that would redistribute the wealth to poorer nations. Fossil fuels would be phased out on an accelerated timetable and air travel would be limited to need.

Too flabbergasted to hold my tongue I said that I believed in progress through more gradual changes and that the sudden imposition of a frugal existence would cause a revolution. He smiled, nodded and agreed. I read this as ‘Bring it on!’–a response that was a modern-day version of “Just watch me!” I continued, saying he was advocating an experiment in socialism that could be extremely dangerous and could kill thousands of people. Suddenly he seemed to realize that I wasn’t the kind of intellectual he thought and turned back to his food.

I took this encounter seriously and I had to wonder why a senior military officer was attending clandestine meetings discussing strategies for decomposing and restructuring the Canadian economy. A plan that seemed to have leapt from the pages of the Leap Manifesto, Naomi Klein’s Marxist blueprint, using the irrational fears of “Climate Change” to leverage an austere lifestyle onto over-consumptive Canadians.

In case the phrase “conspiracy theory” has just entered your mind, all this aligns nicely with a very troubling and prescient online piece I had published back in 2019 with little effect. You should note that many of the plans the senior officer mentioned have come to pass: air travel is foundering, fossil fuels are under attack, economic expectations are plummeting, the government is becoming more autocratic, and wealth is being redistributed.

A year later on October 10, 2020, there was another leak of information from this covert cabal, one that gave it a name, the Strategic Planning Committee, a committee steered by the PMO.

The whistleblower claimed to be “a member within the Liberal Party of Canada” and despite being “not happy doing this” gave his motivation as a “better future not only for my children but for other children as well.” This leak was quickly discredited largely because it was anonymous and there was no other supporting evidence.

The letter, however, seemed to support my earlier dinner conversation, but now with a COVID twist. Handily, the declared health emergency allowed the economic reset timeline to be accelerated from decades to months.

In 2020, before the vaccine was developed and while there was only one Covid strain, the alleged timeline of the Strategic Planning Committee included:

– more rolling lockdowns

– construction of isolation facilities

– a transition to a universal basic income

– a projected COVID mutation or new COVID-2021

– a presumption that cases would exceed medical care facilities

– the imposition of inter-province and inter-city travel restrictions

– supply chain breakdowns and economic instability by the end of 2021, and

– the deployment of military to establish travel checkpoints

I made a checklist of the letter’s predictions and ticked them off over the following year as more and more of the items came true. The greatest test of a hypothesis is its ability to predict, and the hypothesis that the letter was genuine was supported by many observations. You can read my full article here and another article about the encounter here.

Again, these are from 2019, over 3 years ago. Before the so-called “pandemic.”

Not every prediction has worked out (yet) but not for lack of trying by this government. The last few paragraphs of the whistleblower’s letter are chilling:

The “committee was asked to design an effective way of transitioning Canadians to meet an unprecedented economic endeavour. One that would change the face of Canada and forever alter the lives of Canadians. What we were told was that in order to offset what was essentially an economic collapse on an international scale, that the federal government was going to offer Canadians a total debt relief.”

Using funding from the IMF “the federal government will offer to eliminate all personal debts” in exchange for forfeiture of “all property and assets forever” and an agreement “to partake in the Covid-19 vaccination schedule”. This would allow them “unrestricted travel and unrestricted living even under a full lock down” using something called the Canada HealthPass. Committee members were told the World Debt Reset program will handle all the details of property and asset ownership.

Remember this was two months before the vaccines were beginning to be administered.

If individuals “refused to participate in the World Debt Reset program, or the HealthPass, or the vaccination schedule” the committee was “told it was our duty to make sure we came up with a plan to ensure that would never happen … those who refused would first live under the lockdown restrictions indefinitely … the ones who refused to participate would be deemed a public safety risk and would be relocated into isolation facilities … participate in the debt forgiveness program and be released, or [they would] stay indefinitely in the isolation facility under the classification of a serious public health risk and have all their assets seized.”

Back in October 2020, when this letter first came out, it seemed far-fetched. Who would believe that the government would suspend our rights and freedoms and use the Emergency Measures Act against peaceful Canadians?

Who could believe in a global conspiracy to collapse the economy and forfeit the wealth of millions?

Who could think the government would use universal “Health Passes” to control movements and travel?

Who could imagine the relocation of the defiant to isolation facilities and the seizure of their assets?

Who would have thought, rather fantastically, that the PMO was essentially plotting to effectively overthrow our government?

Nevertheless, that letter has eerily predicted much of the future–which is now progressively coming true.

Would it not be prudent to derail this dark agenda, to stop the dream of Canada turning into a totalitarian nightmare. Within the letter there is some hope, a possible solution to this unwanted reset.

The letter concludes:

“So, as you can imagine after hearing all of this it turned into quite the heated discussion and escalated beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed before. In the end it was implied by the PMO that the whole agenda will move forward no matter who agrees with it or not. That it won’t just be Canada but, in fact, all nations will have similar roadmaps and agendas. That we need to take advantage of the situations before us to promote change on a grander scale for the betterment of everyone. The members who were opposed and ones who brought up key issues that would arise from such a thing were completely ignored. Our opinions and concerns were ignored. We were simply told to just do it. All I know is that I don’t like it and I think it’s going to place Canadians into a dark future.”

Stop and consider. This is all outrageous, but there it is in black and white especially for the “great reset” skeptics. We can corroborate all this by connecting the dots to readily available information from the recent past. Read the original letter in The Canadian Report from October 2020.

So there was dissension in the committee: first, the author, almost brave enough to step out of the shadow of anonymity and put the lives of Canadians before his allegiance to his political party. And, second, there were an estimated 30 percent of committee members who were opposed to this covert perversion of Canada.

Will these dissenters now step forward to be the heroes Canada needs? The heroes who will cross the floor and bring down this over-reaching, freedom crushing government? How about those still ethical NDP members who must be opposed to what is basically a totalitarian heist of Canada? Why do they continue to support the government?

History remembers those who are brave enough to make the difficult decisions, the decisions that put the welfare of thousands of others above their own interests. History forgets those who dither, too cowardly to make a stand against forces they know to be evil.

Robert McCarter is a retired science teacher living on Vancouver Island. He has a BSc (honours) in Zoology from the U. of Western Ontario and a M.Sc. from the U. of Guelph in Environmental Physiology.

