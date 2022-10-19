Alberta – Canadian Provincial Healthcare Expenditure Analyses – How Bad Is It, Really?

Healthcare Expenditure
- Alberta healthcare expenditures have outpaced the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) by more than three times the average rate of 5.4% between 2011 and 2018
- 2018 expenditures slightly declined from the overall high of 38% between 2018 and 2017, as with the 2019-2021 pandemic period
- Provincial healthcare spending has increased by 31.8% over the last 10 years, from 2011 to 2021
- In 2017, the Alberta government spent almost half (49.05%) of total revenue on health-related expenses, resulting in an unsustainable level leading to lower spending into and during the pandemic
- By the end of 2021, Alberta spend more than 47% of total provincial revenue on healthcare
Population Data
- The Alberta population has grown by 45.3% over the past 20 years
- The median age has increased over the same period of time by 9.2%, from 34.7 years in 2001 to 37.9 years in 2021
- The largest increase has occurred in the 60+ category, by more than 151%
- It is doubtful that the province will be able to continue this spending trend if the increase in age, number, expenditure and provincial revenue portion ratio stays constant
Source: 2010-2021 Alberta Public Accounts