Manitoba – Canadian Provincial Healthcare Expenditure Analyses – How Bad Is It, Really?

Healthcare Expenditure
- Over the last ten years, Manitoba healthcare spending has increased three times the growth rate of the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI), by 37.9% between 2011 and 2021
- From 2011 to 2017, an increase of 27.9% was recorded, followed by stable increases of 1-2% until 2020
- The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic accelerated spending to 39.6% by the end of 2021
- The combination of viral COVID-19 permanence and an aging and increasing population will continue to increase the future spending and revenue portion requirement trend to an unsustainable level
Population Data
- The Manitoba population has grown by 20.2% over the past 20 years
- The median age has simultaneously increased from 36.4 years in 2001 to 37.8 years in 2021, or 3.9%
- The 60+ age bracket has increased the most during this period, by 87%
- An aging population
Source: 2010-2021 Manitoba Public Health Accounts