British Columbia – Canadian Provincial Healthcare Expenditure Analyses – How Bad Is It, Really?

Charticle, Healthcare, Frontier Centre

Healthcare Expenditure

  • BC healthcare expenditures have outpaced the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI)
  • The expenditures are 65% higher than in 2011
  • The 2020 COVID-19 outbreak caused the sharpest year-over-year increase in 10 years: 16.2%
  • Note: Expenditures more than doubled in 2018, pre-COVID, from 3.8% to 7.9%, then doubling again to 16.2% in 2020, finally subsiding to 13.9% in 2021
  • BC spent 40.3% of all provincial revenues on healthcare by the end of 2021
  • Current growth rates predict an unsustainable spending portion directed towards provincial healthcare

Population Data

  • Over the last 20 years, BC has seen an increase of 27.9%
  • The median age has simultaneously increased by 11.6%, from 37.9 in 2001 to 42.3 in 2021
  • The 60+ age bracket has grown the most during this period, by more than 112%
  • A growing and aging population will directly increase healthcare expenditures, requiring greater portions of provincial revenue
  • Will British Columbians be able to sustain this level of spending?

Source: 2010-2021 British Columbia Public Accounts

Download Charticle as PDF