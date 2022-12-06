Return to Reason Podcast – David Leis– Your Internet Experience is About to be Restricted

Podcast, Free Speech, Frontier Centre

Canadians should be concerned about legislation that may have implications for freedom of speech and freedom of expression. Proposed as a way to ensure diverse Canadian content is seen, Bill C-11 aims to “level the playing field” between broadcast and online streaming. Behind the vague wording and conflicts-of-interest lies much uncertainty. Leon Fontaine offers some background information on this Bill, highlights concerns politicians have raised and challenges all Canadians to see the bigger picture. This video features a segment with Frontier’s VP Development and Engagement David Leis. (25 minutes.)