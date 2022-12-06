Return to Reason Podcast – David Leis– Your Internet Experience is About to be Restricted

Canadians should be concerned about legislation that may have implications for freedom of speech and freedom of expression. Proposed as a way to ensure diverse Canadian content is seen, Bill C-11 aims to “level the playing field” between broadcast and online streaming. Behind the vague wording and conflicts-of-interest lies much uncertainty. Leon Fontaine offers some background information on this Bill, highlights concerns politicians have raised and challenges all Canadians to see the bigger picture. This video features a segment with Frontier’s VP Development and Engagement David Leis. (25 minutes.)

