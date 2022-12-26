Ray McGinnis – Trudeau, The Emergencies Act and Triumph of Propaganda – Hugo Kruger Podcast

Ray McGinnis has been documenting the abuse of power that took place in Canada during the Trucker Protest. Earlier this year he joined South African Public Policy Commentator and Blogger Hugo Kruger to discuss the Propaganda Techniques that were used to discredit the protest movement.

Ray is back to discuss his latest article that details how the Emergencies act was abused by the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

“On February 14, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests across Canada. Based on testimony at a public inquiry in Ottawa into the Act’s invocation, its use could signal an expansion of state authority, and its more frequent use. Government officials cited “bouncy castles,” “unknown interiors of trucks,” “aggressive social media tweets,” “the presence of children,” and the possibility of protesters returning to already cleared borders among the reasons for declaring a national emergency.” McGinnis is the author of several books, notably his work with the families of the September 11 victims.

1 hour 18 minutes

Watch here on YouTube

