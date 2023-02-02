U of L President Cancelled this Widdowson Lecture: How Wokeism Threatens Academic Freedom

“Originally, the U of L announced it would allow Frances Widdowson’s talk to proceed under the principle of free expression, but university officials later changed their tone.

U of L President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mike Mahon issued a statement on the event, saying, “To ensure our community is safe, in the context of this planned lecture, the University will not provide space for this public lecture to occur on campus.”

The lecture was held off site on Zoom immediately after the protests at the University of Lethbridge on February 1, 2023.

Watch the lecture here. (Lecture about 25 minutes, with Q&A 98 minutes)

