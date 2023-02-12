Harms Caused by the COVID Vaccine

A roundtable discussion on COVID-19 vaccines in Washington, D.C. offered insights on COVID-19 vaccines that have too commonly been suppressed. On December 7, 2022, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson hosted, “COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries” His stated goal was to “provide information that the American public deserves to know that they’re not being told…anything we could do to prevent further harm.”

Obviously, Canadians should be informed about what the roundtable discovered about the harmful effects of the vaccines.

Aaron Siri, lead counsel for the Informed Consent Action Network, showed a chart based on data from V-safe, the Centre for Disease Control’s vaccine safety system. In a database of 10.1 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients, about 800,000 people reported needing medical care after receiving the injection. “That is one in 13 people, yet the CDC did not pull the shot,” Siri commented. An additional 1.3 million people missed work or school, and another 1.2 million were unable to do normal activities for some days.

Military whistleblower Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD, reported “catastrophic increases in illnesses and injuries across the DOD [Department of Defense]. The total number of reportable events went from 110,000 in 2020 to over 200,000 in 2022. The vaccine was introduced into the military in January of 2021,” Long explained.

“I’ve seen tree strokes, trans ischemic attacks, massive clots to the spleen and liver, spinal tumours, brain tumours, sarcoidosis, lupus, cognitive impairment, myocarditis, pericarditis and I see a shocking suppression of the immune system that is pervasive.”

Insurance research analyst Josh Stirling shared how data from the U.K. government showed a 26 per cent higher mortality rate for vaccine recipients compared to those who did not receive the shot.

Edward Dowd, a former senior investment advisor at Blackrock, testified that according to the Society of Actuaries, mortality went up 40 per cent in 2021 for those aged 25 to 64 who had life insurance.

“One point two million additional Americans in the employee segment of our population got disabled. That is the size of the state of Wyoming and Vermont combined that disappeared from the labour force,” Dowd added.

Dr. David Gortler, former senior advisor to the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said, “I don’t understand how in good conscience, we can still be getting these vaccines at this point for the COVID-19, named after 2019 for a strain of the vaccine that no longer exists,” he said.

Ryan Cole, MD, a board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist, explained an inherent problem with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

“This spike protein, when we inject this gene into the body and start hijacking your cells to make it, these natural killer cells now look at your own cells, they poke a little hole in those cells, and then they throw a little hand grenade in and start blowing them up.

“It’s not just that this spike protein is dangerous. The lipid nanoparticle will go anywhere into the body. It was designed to carry chemotherapeutic agents to the brain. You don’t want spike protein in your brain.”

Or in your heart.

Kirk Milhoan, MD, a pediatric cardiologist, said those spike proteins “are cardio toxic and cause the heart to be inflamed. The spike protein sets in motion a cascade of events that activates platelets to form clots and inflames the blood vessels lining the heart and the heart muscle itself.”

Milhoan added, “The data show that the risk for myocarditis is greater than the benefit of the vaccine products. As a physician who has vowed to do no harm, my opinion is that we should not mandate harm.”

James Thorp, MD, and OB/GYN shared more bad news.

“What I’ve seen in my clinical practice has been a substantial, massive increase—unprecedented—in menstrual abnormalities prior to pregnancy, a substantial increase in infertility, a substantial increase in miscarriage, fetal death and fetal malformation, and what we see is catastrophic. It’s a dangerous signal like no others,” Thorp said.

“I want to ask why the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, why the American College of OBGYN and why the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, all of whom I’ve served in a professional capacity in an outstanding fashion my entire career, why they are pushing this lethal vaccine, risking the future of all humanity.”

The roundtable included accounts from the vaccine injured, including Brianne Dressen. “I participated in a clinical trial for AstraZeneca. And now I suffer from a severe, debilitating form of neuropathy that will progress until I’m essentially left in a care home,” she said.

Renata Moon, MD, a clinical associate professor at Washington State University, said, “Other nations have banned this product because it’s too dangerous for younger people. What are we doing?”

Similarly, Janci Lindsay, PhD, a director at Toxicology Support Services, said, “It is absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots in our reproductive age kids or younger.”

Peter McCullough, MD, probably summed it up best:

“All the vaccine mandates should be dropped immediately. We need…vaccine Injury centers of excellence…for screening detection, diagnosis, prognosis and management. We need a massive shift in our healthcare system towards managing now this large number of vaccine-injured people.”

Lee Harding is a research associate for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

