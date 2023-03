Jeremy Prest welcomes world renowned professor & researcher Ramesh Thakur to discuss his five-part paper entitled State Power & COVID Crimes. From his experience at the UN, and many global science committees over the course of his career, he details just how absurd some of the pandemic measures taken by governments around the world were, and how they are not in fact backed up by data or modelling to this day. (29 minutes)

