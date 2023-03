Recent headlines have alleged Chinese interference in Canadians elections but what do the reports actually say? How does this all connect to the mysterious police stations that have connections to the CCP, and the balloons that were shot down by NORAD? On this special edition of Return to Reason, David Craig is joined by a reporter from the Epoch Times, as well as the Vice President of a non partisan think tank as they discuss the facts, along with some analysis and opinion. (29 minutes)

Like this: Like Loading...