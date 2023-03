In this episode Constitutional Lawyer and Frontier Senior Fellow Leighton Grey is joined by two Alberta lawyers who signed a petition against the latest attempt to compel Alberta members of the bar to take Indigenous history and anti-racism training known as “The Path.” These three have a thoughtful discussion about institutional capture, compelled speech and the lack of facts presented in woke-educational training courses for professionals. (27 Minutes)

Watch video here.

Listen to audio here.

