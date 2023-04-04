Witness Testimony – Rodney Palmer – Award-Winning Journalist on CBC as Propagandist

Rodney Palmer is an award-winning journalist who has worked for 20 years as a foreign correspondent for CTV news and investigative reporter for CBC Radio & Television in Canada and abroad. He was the CTV News Foreign Correspondent and Bureau Chief in India, China, and the Middle East

Rodney’s explosive testimony during the NCI Toronto hearing on day 1 provided evidence as to how CBC in particular is not conducting newsgathering, they are focusing on propaganda.

You can watch more at nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

