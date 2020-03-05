On January 30th Frontier Centre for Public Policy joined together with more than 145 think tanks, IGOs, NGOs, and civil society organizations around the world to hosted “Why Think Tanks Matter: The Future of Think Tanks and Policy Advice.” Events took place in 85 countries and 130 cities.

The breakdown of Why Think Tanks Matter events this year by region is as follows: Middle East (14), Asia (53), Africa (21), Europe (30), North America (26), and Latin America (20).

Peter Holle, President of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy was joined by Franco Terrazzano, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Association along with Marco Navarro-Genie, President of the Haultain Research Institute and Peter McCaffrey, President of the Alberta Institute for a panel discussion on Why Think Tanks Matter. This was an invite-only event bringing together MLA’s, MP’s, policy directors, constituency presidents, business leaders, and political party leaders.