Restoring the ‘Canadian Brand’ – Countering Activist Misinformation on Canadian Mining Abroad

Mining is one of the most important industries to the Canadian economy, and despite COVID-19’s impact on the sector, mining will play a significant role in the post-pandemic economic recovery. Moreover, the mining industry is one of the largest private sector employers of Indigenous peoples in Canada. Recently Canada’s international mining reputation has received a minority of cases alleging misconduct by some mining firms. While these allegations should never be ignored, the truth is there is not much evidence backing up many of these cases. The federal government can play a major role in fixing this image problem.

Read full research paper here: FC-PS231_RestoringCDNMining_JL1420_F1