John Thomas Peters Humphrey, OC (1905-1995) was a lawyer, diplomat, and scholar. He directed the United Nations Human Rights Division from 1946 to 1966. He was instrumental in drafting the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and received the U.N. Prize for human rights advocacy forty years later. He was also an Officer of the Order of Canada and taught Law at McGill University for many years.

Lee Harding is a research associate with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

