‘The Eyes of Children’ — life at a residential school

Here is a link to a 1962 CBC documentary about life at a residential school. It shows healthy and happy indigenous schoolchildren going about their day. Nuns and teachers – some of whom are indigenous – are shown interacting with the children in a normal way. The message given by the CBC in that documentary was that indigenous children were receiving a good education at the school. Interestingly, this video was taken down by the CBC as soon as the school became big news. It was put back up a few hours later with a large warning attached to it that contained largely false information, such as “150,000 forced to attend residential schools”.

Like this: Like Loading...