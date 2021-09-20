Canada’s Best Doctors Suffer the COVID-19 Inquisition

Some of Canada’s best doctors have suffered undue trouble for sharing their concerns with lockdowns, masks, social distancing and COVID-19 vaccines. Authorities in the medical profession have treated these physicians like apparent heretics under the threat of inquisition. That is unfortunate because their dedication to science, patients and principles makes them more noble than their rulers who try to constrain them to silence.

Dr. Charles Hoffe has been a family doctor in Lytton for the past 28 years. When he began to see new and lasting issues in post-vaccination patients, he e-mailed local health care providers to say, “This is causing harm, should we be pausing this just to take stock?”

Hoffe was subsequently forbidden by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia to say anything negative about the vaccine, lest he cause “vaccine hesitancy.” His refusal to stop got him barred from the local emergency ward. Ten of his patients who took the jab have shortness of breath or ongoing neurological problems. He has also done D-dimer tests on COVID-19 vaccine recipients and found 62 per cent had developed recent blood clots.

University of Saskatchewan Surgery Professor Dr. Francis Christian shredded the COVID-19 narrative when he joined Hoffe on an online panel on June 4.

“I’m a pro-vaccine physician … but the fact is, this experimental injection is unlike anything we’ve seen before…I want to follow the science. I want to see what the evidence is. And this is the pledge I’ve taken for my patients. So I think there is a very strange and very sinister thing going on all over the world. Scientists are being shut down,” Christian said.

“Having studied the control of population in the Soviet Union, I think this is exactly the Soviet playbook. The Soviets conditioned everybody by fear. And the fear there was, oh, if I don’t follow the party line, my neighbor will disappear, I will disappear, I will be sent off to Siberia.”

Christian joined fellow University of Saskatchewan lecturer Dr Chong Wong at a press conference at a Saskatoon high school to protest the administration of the shot to teens without parental consent or perhaps even adequate information. He said the thousands of reported COVID-vaccine related deaths were “unusual” and “in any other drug or vaccine they would have been sufficient to stop the whole program.”

On June 23, Christian was dismissed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and was told his professorship would not be renewed either. A letter from the Sask Health Authority (SHA) and the College of Medicine said Christian was “engaging in activities designed to discourage and prevent children and adolescents from receiving COVID-19 vaccination contrary to the recommendations and pandemic-response efforts of Saskatchewan and Canadian public health authorities.” Ironically, WHO had just posted an update on its website June 21 stating, “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.”

Christian was fired days after Dr. Byram Bridle, a prominent immunologist at the University of Guelph, came under fire for expressing his concerns with the COVID-19 shot. Bridle was awarded a $230,000 grant by the federal government for research on COVID-19 vaccine development. He acquired access to a Japanese study which found the spike protein the shot reprogrammed the body to reproduce did not stay in the shoulder area as originally thought. It stayed in the blood for two weeks on average and accumulated in the spleen, liver, bone marrow, adrenal glands and especially in the ovaries.

“We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein. It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation,” Bridle said in an interview with podcaster Alex Pierson.

On June 17, Dr. Patrick Phillips from Englehart, Ontario joined Bridle at a Parliament Hill press conference. Phillips shared how the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons said that they would investigate any doctor who spoke out against lockdowns, masks, social distancing or the vaccine and might even remove their license to practice medicine.

Philips said COVID-19 patients who took Vitamin D had a 56 per cent drop in mortality, as evidenced by over 85 studies. Ivermectin reduced mortality by 75 per cent and was backed up by 97 studies. Even so, Phillips reported, “The college of physicians has launched investigations into many of my colleagues, including myself, threatening to take our licenses away for promoting what they call unproven treatment.”

The press conference, hosted by Independent MP Derek Sloan to protest the censorship of doctors and scientists, received 650,000 views on CPAC’s YouTube channel. Ironically, Facebook stopped the live feed and YouTube eventually removed the video “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” Fortunately, it remains on the CPAC website.

Although cattle and horses can get Ivermectin, doctors are not allowed to prescribe it for Canadians. It is unfortunate that doctors with such independent thinking, bravery and care became the very ones the system wants to spit out. It would be better if the leadership that tried to censor and constrain these stellar professionals were removed instead.

Lee Harding is a research associate for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash.

