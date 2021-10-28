A Conversation with Wendell Cox on Urban Containment Policy and Housing Affordability

Most communities in Canada are experiencing a housing affordability crisis. Indeed, housing affordability is now identified in numerous opinion polls as one of the top issues for Canadians. What do we mean by housing affordability? What are the root causes of unaffordable housing and what are practical solutions for this critical issue?

This in-depth overview of the affordability crisis with world renowned housing affordability expert and Frontier Senior Fellow Wendell Cox. This webinar will reveal key insights based on his many years of landmark research including the internationally cited Demographia Housing Affordability Index (Frontier is the Canadian distribution partner). His international and domestic case studies give participants a whole new appreciation for why we are in this current housing crisis and why now is the time for a rethink of housing policy to make it more affordable.

Short Bio of Speaker:

Wendell Cox is principal of Demographia, an international public policy firm located in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He is a founding senior fellow at the Urban Reform Institute, Houston, a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy in Winnipeg and a member of the Advisory Board of the Center for Demographics and Policy at Chapman University in Orange, California. He has served as a visiting professor at the Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers in Paris. His principal interests are economics, poverty alleviation, demographics, urban policy and transport. He is co-author of the annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey and author of Demographia World Urban Areas.

