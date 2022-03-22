Brian Peckford: Original Signed Patriation Agreement

‘Theses pages are copies of the original signed Patriation Agreement agreed to November 5, 1981. This became The Constitution Act of 1982 in which the Charter f Right and Freedoms is found. This was the result of 17 months of negotiation among the First Ministers of Canada and after the failed attempt of the Federal Government to unilaterally Patriate the Constitution with its own Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It marks the first time that Canada had in its Constitution written rights and freedoms that applied to all Canadians. ‘

Honourable A. Brian Peckford P.C.

Last Surviving First Minister Who Helped Craft the Documents

Like this: Like Loading...