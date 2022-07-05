The Truth About Residential Schools w/Brian Dale Giesbrecht

On this episode of Open Mike, Michael Thiessen tries to sift through the sensationalized rhetoric and common lies pertaining to the history of Canadian Residential schools by talking to former Manitoban Judge, Brian Dale Giesbrecht, author and commentator, and a senior fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy ( http://fcpp.org ). Open Mike is presented by the Liberty Coalition Canada a Christian conservative organization that analyzes current events to diagnose the breakdown of liberty in Canada. (one hour 15 minutes)

