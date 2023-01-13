Leaders on the Frontier – Settling the Catastrophic Climate Narrative with a Red Team/Blue Team Exercise

Contrary to the popular narratives that the planet is at risk from “climate change”, that carbon dioxide is pollution and that climate science is settled and confirms the need for drastic measures to save us all from a warming planet; there, in fact continues to be a lively debate about the true human impacts on our planet’s climate.

One of the world’s pre-eminent scientists, Princeton Professor and Physicist Will Happer is one of thousands of experts that disagrees with the dire climate change narrative. He is Chair of the Co2 Coalition, a group which seeks to educate thought leaders, policy makers, and the public about the important contribution made by carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy. The Coalition seeks to engage in an informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change, humans’ role in the climate system, the limitations of climate models, and the consequences of mandated reductions in CO2 emissions.

His colleague, Dr. Steven Koonin, who worked as former undersecretary of energy and science in the Obama Administration, also agrees that the science is not settled. His recent book “Unsettled” provides data confirming there is no climate crisis.

Notwithstanding the views of Dr. Happer and Dr. Koonin, the official climate catastrophe narrative continues to dominate mainstream media reporting and shape official anti-carbon dioxide policies of governments, with major costs and harmful impacts on the lives of people world wide in the form of inflation, energy and food shortages.

Both Happer and Koonin are advocates of a rigorous vetting process to rigorously sort out whether there is a climate crisis. (See A ‘Red Team’ Exercise Would Strengthen Climate Science Wall Street Journal, April 20,2017). Often referred to as a Red Team/Blue Team process, it is frequently used by the U.S. military to sort out difficult questions, test assumptions and analyses, identify risks, and reduce—or at least understand—uncertainties. Competing teams of experts present their cases with a final decision made based on the evidence.

In the Canadian context, it would be an objective way to settle once and for all whether governments, particularly the federal government should aggressively pursue policies to end the fossil fuel industry, transform agriculture and every other industry including manufacturing, forestry and financial services all at high cost to every Canadian.

In our session Professor Happer explains why carbon dioxide is not pollution, and how a future Canadian government might employ a rigorous Red Team/Blue Team process to finally sort out the climate crisis narrative. Once and for all. (42 minutes)

Our Guest – Dr. William Happer

Co-Founder and Chair of the CO2 Coalition, Dr. William Happer, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University, is a specialist in modern optics, optical and radiofrequency spectroscopy of atoms and molecules, radiation propagation in the atmosphere, and spin-polarized atoms and nuclei.

Dr. Happer has served in a number of U.S. administrations at a senior level including as Director of Energy Research in the Department of Energy under the Bush administration focused on federal funding for high energy and nuclear physics, materials science, fusion, environmental and climate science, the human genome project, among others. He also served one year as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Emerging Technologies in the National Security Council of the White House in 2018.

For several years he has served as the Chairman of the Steering Committee for JASON, the central advisory group of scientists for the US Federal government on matters of defense, intelligence, energy policy and other classified technical issues.

He has published over two hundred peer-reviewed scientific papers and received numerous awards and distinctions.

