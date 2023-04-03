A Neo-Feudal War on the People

An author should be pleased to see his thesis bolstered by events. Yet since writing The Coming of Neo-Feudalism in 2020, I have not found any joy in the continued growth of the West’s class divides, as wealth becomes increasingly concentrated in ever fewer hands. The good news is that the working and middle classes are not yet out for the count, and are showing welcome signs of pushback against both state and corporate power.

Overall, though, the trends remain sobering. Despite a concerted media attempt, particularly in the United States, to spin things in favour of the status quo, inflation continues to outpace incomes, even more so in Europe, Canada, Australia and Britain. Household debt in the US is higher than at any time since 2008, a problem particularly marked among Millennials.

In the US, the ratio between savings and credit-card debt is at its worst in 12 years. Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel their economic prospects have diminished over the past two years. Housing purchases are suffering huge declines as costs have reached the highest levels since 2007, and that’s before the onset of what many predict could be a serious recession. Overall, in the six months from June, American households lost a remarkable $2.3 trillion in value, according to Redfin.

Some of this can be traced to the pandemic. Industries like hospitality were hit especially hard, as were all manner of small businesses. As late as April 2022, more than two years after the pandemic began, two-thirds of American small businesses were still struggling. By December 2022, four in 10 still could not pay their rent, with hundreds of thousands closing down in the first year of lockdown. Schoolchildren, particularly from the poor and working class, have suffered both from lost learning and social isolation.

The pandemic and its aftermath also expanded an already evident class divide. With ever fewer middle-class neighbourhoods, Americans have become increasingly economically segregated. But two classes have benefited. One was the government clerisy, a class of professional bureaucrats who gained and exercised a level of power unprecedented in peacetime. This power will not willingly be surrendered, with many viewing lockdowns as a test run for addressing climate change.

The other beneficiaries can be found among the tech giants and Wall Street. Tech firms have benefited from what leftist author Naomi Klein calls the ‘Screen New Deal’, an effort to create a ‘permanent – and highly profitable – no-touch future’. Tech behemoths Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google enjoyed record-breaking profits amid the first four months of lockdown disruption, adding more than $250 billion dollars to their combined valuation by the end of July 2020.

The end of the pandemic has shaken up the tech economy, to be sure, driving massive layoffs and plummeting valuations. Yet none of this threatens the oligarchy’s grip on virtually every critical aspect of technology. The tech of the future – AI, cloud services and underwater fibre-optic cables – is almost totally in the control of oligarchic hands, or in the hands of Chinese firms. The once proudly individualistic culture of ‘garage startups’ is now dominated by corporate giants led by the richest people on the planet.

The key issue is property. The changing class dynamics are reflected by patterns of land ownership. House prices have grown three times faster than household income over the past two decades, as the OECD noted in 2019. In this new order, writes economist Thomas Piketty, ‘inherited wealth will make a comeback’. In France, inheritance as a share of GDP grew from roughly four per cent in 1950 to 15 per cent in 2010. Millennials who received bequests inherited more money than many workers make in a lifetime. The growing importance of inherited assets is even more pronounced in Germany, Britain and the US.

These trends have been exacerbated by a climate-driven housing policy that seeks to pack people into dense urban areas. Such policies are reversing 75 years of expanding property ownership in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia as well as other high-income countries. Property ownership, widely seen as key to middle-class status, is morphing into a rich man’s game. In the decade from 2010, the proportion of real-estate wealth in the US held by middle-class and working-class owners fell substantially, while that controlled by the wealthy grew from 28 per cent to 43 per cent. In this period, high-income households enjoyed 71 per cent of all gains from housing wealth, while the shares of middle- and lower-income families declined precipitously.

For many, especially the young, the chance of ever owning a home seems remote. This is bad news for inequality. In 2019, homes accounted for roughly two-thirds of the wealth of middle-income Americans, with homeowners enjoying a median net worth roughly 80 times that of renters, according to the Census Bureau. Yet large financial institutions, like the UK’s Lloyds Bank and its American counterparts, are today working overtime to buy up the dwindling supply of single-family homes. In a stark illustration of the generations’ changing prospects, only a third of UK Millennials owned a home in 2018, compared with almost two-thirds of Baby Boomers at the same age.

The middle class is also under pressure from green ideology. Perhaps the once aspirational middle orders will resign themselves to renting – a future where they will ‘own nothing and be happy’, as the gnomes of Davos suggest. Maybe so, at least with sufficient drugs and videogames. But as the younger generations age, they won’t be able to fall back on their own assets, and instead will have to rely on the state.

