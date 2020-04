In his paper “Successful Integration Experiences From Around the World”, Joseph Quesnel

examines the response of three diverse countries to the economic and social challenges facing

their Indigenous populations: Mexico with its Meso-American peoples, the Japanese with the

Ainu, and the Israelis and their Samaritan minority. After noting the successes and failures of

these approaches, he draws out policy implications that might serve Canada and its First

Nations.

