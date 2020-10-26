Honouring Treaty Promises and Empowering Individuals: A Framework for Modernizing Treaty Annuities

The government just introduced another speech from the throne, outlining new spending and its legislative priorities for the coming session. When it comes to Indigenous policy, the speech included the usual increased funding for specific programs and services, often targeted at public agencies as well as Indigenous partners and organizations. It would be significant if next time the government outlined major direct aid to individuals and families as a show of true Indigenous reconciliation.

Read entire research paper here: FC-PS233_HonouringPromises_OC2220_F1

Joseph Quesnel is a research associate with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

