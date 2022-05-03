Brian Peckford: We Need an Independent NATIONAL INQUIRY IN CANADA

Not an Obligatory Federal Government Appointed Inquiry of the Emergency Act

Under the Emergencies Act the federal government was forced to appoint an inquiry to review the implementation/use of the Act.

The problem is Government invoked the Act and they get to decide who heads up the Inquiry. And the report of the Inquiry will go to whom? The Parliament that is controlled by the Liberals and NDP who supported the Emergency Act.

How’s that for independence! How do you like those potatoes?

And The Act obligated that a Parliamentary Committee be established. And it has.

But once again the Parliament with a majority of MPs of Liberals and NDP that supported the Act will receive this review.

Here are relevant sections of the Act:

‘Parliamentary Review Committee’

Review by Parliamentary Review Committee

62 (1) The exercise of powers and the performance of duties and functions pursuant to a declaration of emergency shall be reviewed by a committee of both Houses of Parliament designated or established for that purpose. Membership(2) The Parliamentary Review Committee shall include at least one member of the House of Commons from each party that has a recognized membership of twelve or more persons in that House and at least one senator from each party in the Senate that is represented on the committee by a member of the House of Commons.

Oath of secrecy(3) Every member of the Parliamentary Review Committee and every person employed in the work of the Committee shall take the oath of secrecy set out in the schedule.

Meetings in private(4) Every meeting of the Parliamentary Review Committee held to consider an order or regulation referred to it pursuant to subsection 61(2) shall be held in private.

If, within thirty days after an order or regulation is referred to the Parliamentary Review Committee pursuant to subsection 61(2), the Committee adopts a motion to the effect that the order or regulation be revoked or amended, the order or regulation is revoked or amended in accordance with the motion, effective on the day specified in the motion, which day may not be earlier than the day on which the motion is adopted. Report to Parliament(6)The Parliamentary Review Committee shall report or cause to be reported the results of its review under subsection (1) to each House of Parliament at least once every sixty days while the declaration of emergency is in effect and, in any case,

(a) within three sitting days after a motion for revocation of the declaration is filed under subsection 59(1);

(b) within seven sitting days after a proclamation continuing the declaration is issued; and

(c) within seven sitting days after the expiration of the declaration or the revocation of the declaration by the Governor in Council.

Inquiry

63 (1) The Governor in Council shall, within sixty days after the expiration or revocation of a declaration of emergency, cause an inquiry to be held into the circumstances that led to the declaration being issued and the measures taken for dealing with the emergency.

What Canada desperately needs is a NATIONAL INQUIRY that is open to the public that involves a review of all the actions of Governments, Federal, Provincial and Territorial —-all the mandates that were enacted this past two years that impacted upon the citizens of the country.

A review that includes but is not limited to:

Independent legal advice on the legality and constitutionality of overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms with special attention to the intent of Section 1 of the Charter —and the examination as to whether the Governments met the tests of section 1 if it applied: demonstrably justify, and free and democratic society.

And.

Independent legal advice on the Constitutionality of the use of the Emergency Act by the Federal Government.

Important Questions:

Why weren’t the Emergency Measures Organizations used by the Provincial Governments?

Delayed surgeries caused death and injury —was this necessary?

Postponed specialist appointment which caused death and injury —was this necessary?

Families unable to see their dying live ones —was this necessary?

The suicides and other family trauma caused by the mandates —was this necessary?

The economic cost ——was this necessary?

The science behind all the mandates —-was it complete or just the “Government” science?

Furthermore:

There must be a mandatory hearing on all the relevant science on masks, distancing, PCR tests, early prevention, and early treatment options, inviting experts including those who were ignored during the last two years.

There must be mandatory hearing on the science of the vaccines, their efficacy and effectiveness in relation to all age groups——inviting experts who were ignored this past two years.

There must be mandatory examination of studies like Dr. Douglas Allen’s of Simon Fraser University study on the effect of the mandates.

Such an Inquiry must be established by CITIZENS outside of the Governments who issued the mandates since this is a CONFLICT OF INTEREST for GOVERNMENTS TO BE INVOLVED —AND ALSO THE MAJORITY MP’S AND MLA ‘S WHO ARE GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS.

SO THINK TANKS AND ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHER TRUSTED INDEPENDENT PROMINENT CANADIANS ARE NEEDED IN FORGING THIS INQUIRY AND HAVE ACCESS TO ALL RELEVANT GOVERNMENT INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS.

WOULD THE GOVERNMENTS AGREE THAT THIS IS NEEDED?

I SHALL WRITE ALL FIRST MINISTERS AND ASK IF THEY WOULD AGREE TO SUCH A NECESSARY INQUIRY.

WITHOUT A SUCH A MECHANISM FOR FULL ACCOUNTABILITY NATION WIDE OUR DEMOCRACY IS IN A FATAL CONDITION.

The Honourable A. Brian Peckford P.C. is the last living First Minister who helped craft the charter and Chairman of ‘Taking Back Our Freedoms ‘

Watch – Leaders on the Frontier: Brian Peckford on Saving Canada’s Democracy | Frontier Centre For Public Policy (fcpp.org) January 20, 2022.

